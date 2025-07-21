Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Shooting: Man fatally shot outside West Oak Cliff apartments

Published  July 21, 2025 12:39pm CDT
    • A man was shot and killed on Monday morning outside a West Oak Cliff apartment complex.
    • SKY 4 captured images of investigators with dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot.
    • There's no word yet on a suspect or a motive.

DALLAS - A man was killed in a shooting outside a West Oak Cliff apartment complex on Monday morning.

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff.

According to preliminary reports, a man was shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Images from SKY 4 showed officers setting out dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot. 

What we don't know:

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Police did not release any information about the victim.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and SKY 4.

