Dallas Shooting: Man fatally shot outside West Oak Cliff apartments
DALLAS - A man was killed in a shooting outside a West Oak Cliff apartment complex on Monday morning.
What we know:
Dallas police said the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff.
According to preliminary reports, a man was shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Images from SKY 4 showed officers setting out dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot.
What we don't know:
Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive.
Police did not release any information about the victim.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and SKY 4.