Dallas Shooting: Man fatally shot outside West Oak Cliff apartments

A man was killed in a shooting outside a West Oak Cliff apartment complex on Monday morning.

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff.

According to preliminary reports, a man was shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Images from SKY 4 showed officers setting out dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Police did not release any information about the victim.