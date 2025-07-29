Dallas Shooting: Woman questioned after allegedly killing male partner
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a potential domestic violence shooting after a man was killed in east Oak Cliff overnight.
What we know:
Police were called to the Trailside at Trinity Forest Apartments off East Ledbetter Drive just before midnight on Monday.
Officers found 32-year-old Cameron Robertson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
Investigators believe Robertson's female partner shot him.
They questioned her and other witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.
What we don't know:
Robertson's female partner has not yet been arrested. It’s not clear if she will face criminal charges.
The Source: FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle gathered information for this story by talking to police officers at the scene of the shooting.