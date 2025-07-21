Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 arrested after early morning incident

The Brief A dispute between two groups on West Northwest Highway on Monday, July 21, escalated into a fatal shooting that left 23-year-old Anthony Cristobal dead. The incident involved multiple shooters, including Cristobal, a security guard, and 21-year-old Heriberto Aguilera, who all exchanged gunfire. Anthony Aguilera, 22, was arrested for assault, and Heriberto Aguilera for a weapons violation; the security guard's actions will be reviewed by a grand jury.



A late-night disturbance on Northwest Highway on Monday, July 21, escalated into a fatal shooting, leaving one man dead and two others facing charges.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of west Northwest Highway at about 4:25 a.m.

The preliminary investigation determined that, following a disturbance between two groups at the location, 23-year-old Anthony Cristobal retrieved a gun from a car and pointed it at 22-year-old Anthony Aguilera.

Anthony Aguilera

A 26-year-old commissioned security guard, Luisadolfo Mena, contracted by a company at the location, saw Cristobal with the gun and gave loud verbal commands to drop the gun.

During this, Aguilera approached and assaulted a member of Cristobal’s group. Cristobal began firing, at which point Mena returned fire toward Cristobal.

21-year-old Heriberto Aguilera also opened fire towards Cristobal.

Heriberto Aguilera

Cristobal was hit, and additional security guards began rendering aid until Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel arrived.

DFR transported Cristobal to the hospital, where he died.

What's next:

A grand jury referral will be made in the shooting of Anthony Cristobal by Luisadolfo Mena and Heriberto Aguilera.

Anthony Aguilera was arrested for the assault of Anthony Cristobal and placed in the Dallas County Jail. He is charged with assault.

Heriberto Aguilera was arrested and charged with a weapons violation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective C. Evans at 214-671-4743 or christopher.evans@dallaspolice.gov.