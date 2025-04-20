Dallas shooting: Search for suspect underway after 2 injured on Lake June Road

article

The Brief Two people were shot on Lake June Road early Sunday morning. Police say both victims are stable. Police are working to learn more about an unknown suspect in the shooting.



Dallas police are looking for a suspect who shot two people early on Easter morning.

What we know:

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the shooting at a gas station on Lake June Road.

Investigators say that two people had been shot by an unknown suspect.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Courtesy: FOX4Terry)

Photos from the scene show several evidence markers around a white vehicle that had bullet holes in the front windshield and door.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the identity of the victims.

An investigation is underway to learn more about the shooter.