A man is in serious condition after a shooting and crash in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning near Keist Boulevard and Marsalis Avenue.

Police said a car ran into a light pole.

When first responders got to the car, they found the driver with a gunshot wound and bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

Detectives are still working to figure out a motive for the shooting.