Dallas shooting: Man fatally shot in apartment complex parking lot

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Oak Cliff early Friday morning.

Investigators were called for a shooting at an apartment complex on W. Wheatland Road, near Polk Street, around 12:30 a.m.

Officers found 29-year-old Keylon Brown on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Brown was taken to the hospital where he died.

Dallas police have not announced any arrests and say there is no suspect description at this time.