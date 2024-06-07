Dallas shooting: Man fatally shot in apartment complex parking lot
DALLAS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Oak Cliff early Friday morning.
Investigators were called for a shooting at an apartment complex on W. Wheatland Road, near Polk Street, around 12:30 a.m.
Officers found 29-year-old Keylon Brown on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Brown was taken to the hospital where he died.
Dallas police have not announced any arrests and say there is no suspect description at this time.