Expand / Collapse search

Video shows Dallas officers chase, shoot armed suspect outside nightclub

By
Published  July 31, 2025 2:06pm CDT
Northwest Dallas
FOX 4
Dallas officer shoots suspect in nightclub parking lot | RAW

Dallas officer shoots suspect in nightclub parking lot | RAW

Video released by the Dallas Police Department shows officers responding to a shooting in the parking lot of a nightclub over the weekend. Officers chased the suspect and ended up shooting him in the shoulder before taking him into custody.

The Brief

    • The suspect in a weekend shooting outside a Dallas nightclub has been identified as 23-year-old Bryan Cruz-Campos.
    • He's accused of shooting another man in the face during an argument in the parking lot. 
    • Off-duty Dallas officers chased Cruz-Campos. and fired one shot at him, hitting him in the shoulder.
    • Cruz-Campos suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is now facing multiple charges.

DALLAS - Dallas police provided an update and video of an officer-involved shooting that happened outside a nightclub over the weekend.

Dallas Officer-Involved Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Off-duty officers who were working as security guards heard gunshots and turned to find two people fighting in a nightclub parking lot off Finnell Street in northwest Dallas.

Brian Cruz-Campos, 23, allegedly got into an argument with another man and then fired shots, grazing the man’s face.

Body camera video that was released on Thursday shows the officers approaching Cruz-Campos and ordering him to drop the gun. Instead, he took off running through the parking lot.

Related

One injured, one arrested in Dallas officer-involved-shooting
article

One injured, one arrested in Dallas officer-involved-shooting

An early morning shooting in a parking lot in Northwest Dallas led to an officer-involved shooting and one arrest Friday, according to Dallas police.

Another officer caught up with him, giving him more loud commands to drop the gun. Police said Cruz-Campos turned and lifted his gun, prompting the officer to fire a shot that hit him in the shoulder.

After being shot, Campos continued to resist, according to police. They used a stun gun on him to restrain him and take him into custody.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

What's next:

Cruz-Campos is facing charges for aggravated assault and evading arrest.

The Dallas Police Department has opened a routine internal investigation into the shooting because officers were involved. 

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an independent investigation.

The Source: The information and video in this story were provided by the Dallas Police Department.

Northwest DallasCrime and Public SafetyDallas Police Department