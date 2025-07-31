Video shows Dallas officers chase, shoot armed suspect outside nightclub
DALLAS - Dallas police provided an update and video of an officer-involved shooting that happened outside a nightclub over the weekend.
Dallas Officer-Involved Shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Off-duty officers who were working as security guards heard gunshots and turned to find two people fighting in a nightclub parking lot off Finnell Street in northwest Dallas.
Brian Cruz-Campos, 23, allegedly got into an argument with another man and then fired shots, grazing the man’s face.
Body camera video that was released on Thursday shows the officers approaching Cruz-Campos and ordering him to drop the gun. Instead, he took off running through the parking lot.
Another officer caught up with him, giving him more loud commands to drop the gun. Police said Cruz-Campos turned and lifted his gun, prompting the officer to fire a shot that hit him in the shoulder.
After being shot, Campos continued to resist, according to police. They used a stun gun on him to restrain him and take him into custody.
He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
No officers were hurt during the incident.
What's next:
Cruz-Campos is facing charges for aggravated assault and evading arrest.
The Dallas Police Department has opened a routine internal investigation into the shooting because officers were involved.
The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an independent investigation.
The Source: The information and video in this story were provided by the Dallas Police Department.