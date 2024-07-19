Dallas shooting: Man found dead inside car in East Oak Cliff

article

Dallas police are looking for the person responsible for killing a man who was found dead inside his car in East Oak Cliff.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a car that was parked on Fernwood Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in the car with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but do not know the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.