Dallas shooting: Driver shot on I-45 freeway during rush hour traffic

Police are investigating a shooting that left a driver hospitalized during the Wednesday evening commute in southern Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of Julius Schepps Freeway (I-45) near East Overton Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a driver had been shot while traveling on the freeway. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. As of Wednesday night, the victim's identity and current condition have not been released.

The incident caused significant delays during rush hour as investigators worked the scene. No arrests have been made, and police have not yet released a description of any suspect or vehicle involved.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the motive remain unclear. It is also unconfirmed if the shots were fired from another moving vehicle.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.