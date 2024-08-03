Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police are working to figure out who shot a woman in a parking lot of a convenience store in Dallas' Red Bird area on Friday night.

Officers were called to Charlton Methodist after a woman with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators learned the shooting happened outside of a corner store and smoke shop on W Camp Wisdom Road, not far from Polk Street.

Dallas police say the woman's condition is unknown.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

No arrests have been announced.