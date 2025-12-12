Dallas shooting: 1 killed in South Dallas

The Brief Daniel Tovar, 36, was shot and killed in South Dallas on Thursday morning. Police were called to the shooting on Berridge Lane around 5:30 a.m. No arrests have been made.



Dallas police are looking for suspects in a shooting that killed a man near Skyline High School early Thursday morning.

Berridge Lane Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to Berridge Lane in South Dallas shortly after 5:30 a.m. on December 11.

Officers found Daniel Tovar, 36, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Tovar was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting.

School was not in session at the time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the circumstances leading up to Tovar's shooting.

An investigation into the shooting in underway.