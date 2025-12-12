Dallas shooting: 1 killed in South Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for suspects in a shooting that killed a man near Skyline High School early Thursday morning.
Berridge Lane Shooting
What we know:
Police were called to Berridge Lane in South Dallas shortly after 5:30 a.m. on December 11.
Officers found Daniel Tovar, 36, who had suffered a gunshot wound.
Tovar was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting.
School was not in session at the time.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the circumstances leading up to Tovar's shooting.
An investigation into the shooting in underway.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department