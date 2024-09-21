Dallas shooting: 2 injured at soccer field on Preston Road

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Dallas police are investigating a shooting on Preston Road that injured two people on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. at a soccer field on Preston Road, near Belt Line Road, in Far North Dallas.

Investigators say a group of people got in a fight and an unknown suspect shot two people.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the victims or potential suspect.

The Source Information in this article came from Dallas police and FOX 4 crews at the scene.




