Dallas shooting: 2 injured at soccer field on Preston Road
Image 1 of 5
▼
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting on Preston Road that injured two people on Friday night.
The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. at a soccer field on Preston Road, near Belt Line Road, in Far North Dallas.
Investigators say a group of people got in a fight and an unknown suspect shot two people.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not released any information about the victims or potential suspect.