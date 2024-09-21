Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 2 injured at soccer field on Preston Road

Published  September 21, 2024 12:23pm CDT
Far North Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting on Preston Road that injured two people on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. at a soccer field on Preston Road, near Belt Line Road, in Far North Dallas.

Investigators say a group of people got in a fight and an unknown suspect shot two people.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the victims or potential suspect.


 