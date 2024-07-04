Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 2 injured in Fourth of July shooting

Published  July 4, 2024 6:45pm CDT
Dallas
DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting in Old East Dallas that sent two men to the hospital on Thursday.

Two men entered an apartment on Carroll Avenue without permission just before 1 p.m., according to police.

A fight broke out between one of the men who entered the apartment and a man who was already inside.

Both men were shot and taken to a hospital. 

One person is listed as stable, the other is in critical condition.

Dallas police say they are investigating the incident.