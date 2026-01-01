Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting; suspect at large

Published  January 1, 2026 11:26am CST
Dallas
The Brief

    • Two people were wounded after gunfire erupted in the 2200 block of Custer Drive around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
    • Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition, though their identities remain private.
    • The suspect is still at large and Dallas investigators have not yet determined a motive or if the victims knew the shooter.

DALLAS - Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot by an unidentified suspect in Dallas, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Custer Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Investigators determined that two people had been shot at the location. 

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large, and police have not yet provided a description.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the gunfire or if the victims and the suspect were known to each other. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.

