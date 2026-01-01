Dallas shooting: 2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting; suspect at large

article

The Brief Two people were wounded after gunfire erupted in the 2200 block of Custer Drive around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition, though their identities remain private. The suspect is still at large and Dallas investigators have not yet determined a motive or if the victims knew the shooter.



Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot by an unidentified suspect in Dallas, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Custer Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Investigators determined that two people had been shot at the location.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large, and police have not yet provided a description.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the gunfire or if the victims and the suspect were known to each other. The identities of the victims have not been released.