Dallas shooting: 2 hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting; suspect at large
article
DALLAS - Two people were hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot by an unidentified suspect in Dallas, according to police.
What we know:
Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Custer Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Investigators determined that two people had been shot at the location.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently listed in stable condition.
The suspect remains at large, and police have not yet provided a description.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what led to the gunfire or if the victims and the suspect were known to each other. The identities of the victims have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.