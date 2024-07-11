Dallas shooting: 19-year-old charged with capital murder

Dallas police made an arrest in a deadly shooting at an east Oak Cliff apartment complex this April.

On Thursday, Dallas police announced 19-year-old Dalon Griffin had been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting on April 14.

20-year-old Mavione Goldman was found shot inside of a vehicle at the apartment complex on Easter Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A 14-year-old was shot inside a home and a 17-year-old was shot outside.

Police have not said what connected them to Griffin.

The 19-year-old is in the Dallas County Jail.