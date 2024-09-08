Dallas shooting: 16-year-old charged with murder

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Dallas police have announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday night.

17-year-old David Washington was shot and killed at the Love's gas station on Polk Street.

Police said a large crowd gathered at the gas station across the street from John Kincaide Stadium just before 11 p.m.

A fight broke out and ended with gunfire.

Washington was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police did not identify the 16-year-old due to his age, but said they have been charged with murder.