Dallas shooting: 16-year-old charged with murder
DALLAS - Dallas police have announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday night.
17-year-old David Washington was shot and killed at the Love's gas station on Polk Street.
Police said a large crowd gathered at the gas station across the street from John Kincaide Stadium just before 11 p.m.
A fight broke out and ended with gunfire.
Washington was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police did not identify the 16-year-old due to his age, but said they have been charged with murder.