Dallas shooting: 16-year-old killed in southeast Oak Cliff

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot and killed in southeast Oak Cliff on Saturday night. The teen was found in the area Great Trinity Forest Way. No arrests have been announced.



Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old on Saturday night.

Great Trinity Forest Way shooting

What we know:

Police were called to a disturbance in southeast Oak Cliff around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 8.

When officers arrived at the 4700 block of south Great Trinity Forest Way, they found a 16-year-old had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 4 crews saw investigators focusing on a car off the side of the road.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests or if they have any suspects in connection to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

DPD says the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and FOX 4 crews at the scene.



