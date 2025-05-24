Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in Old East Dallas
Image 1 of 3
▼
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Old East Dallas.
Roseland Avenue Shooting
What we know:
Dallas police were called to a shooting on Roseland Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators found two victims had been shot.
One victim was pronounced dead.
The other drove themselves to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
Dallas police said the second victim's condition is unknown at this time.
The circumstances around the shooting are not clear at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.