Dallas shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in Old East Dallas

By
Published  May 24, 2025 12:01pm CDT
Old East Dallas
The Brief

    • 1 person was killed and 1 was injured in an Old East Dallas shooting on Tuesday.
    • The shooting happened before 2 a.m. on Roseland Avenue.
    • No arrests have been announced.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Old East Dallas.

Roseland Avenue Shooting

What we know:

Dallas police were called to a shooting on Roseland Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators found two victims had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead.

The other drove themselves to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

Dallas police said the second victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances around the shooting are not clear at this time.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.

