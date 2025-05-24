Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief 1 person was killed and 1 was injured in an Old East Dallas shooting on Tuesday. The shooting happened before 2 a.m. on Roseland Avenue. No arrests have been announced.



Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Old East Dallas.

Roseland Avenue Shooting

What we know:

Dallas police were called to a shooting on Roseland Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators found two victims had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead.

The other drove themselves to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

Dallas police said the second victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances around the shooting are not clear at this time.