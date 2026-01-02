Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 1 critically injured

article

The Brief One person is dead and another remains in critical condition following a double shooting early Friday morning in Northwest Dallas. A "known suspect" has been arrested after officers responded to the neighborhood near Forest Lane and Webb Chapel Road just before 5:30 a.m. The identities of the victims and the motive for the attack have not yet been released as the police investigation continues.



Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting from early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a neighborhood in Northwest Dallas near Forest Lane and Webb Chapel Road just before 5:30 a.m.

Police said two people were shot by a known suspect.

One of those victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have arrested the suspected shooter.

What we don't know:

No names have been released.

There’s also no word yet on a motive for the shootings.