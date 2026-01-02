Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 1 critically injured
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting from early Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a neighborhood in Northwest Dallas near Forest Lane and Webb Chapel Road just before 5:30 a.m.
Police said two people were shot by a known suspect.
One of those victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said they have arrested the suspected shooter.
What we don't know:
No names have been released.
There’s also no word yet on a motive for the shootings.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.