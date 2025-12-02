Dallas Shooting: 1 critically injured on Dallas roadway

article

The Brief A man was critically injured in a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the Red Bird area of Dallas. The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Hampton Road. Police have not released any details about a suspect, the motive, or the events leading up to the shooting.



A man was critically injured in a shooting on South Hampton Road in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Hampton Road, which is in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

So far, Dallas police have only said an adult male victim was shot at the location and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Images from SKY 4 showed officers investigating what appeared to be a wrecked vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released any details about the events leading up to the shooting. There’s also no word yet on a motive.

No information about the suspect was released.