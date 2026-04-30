Dallas school crossing guard surprised with new car
DALLAS - A Dallas Independent School District crossing guard got a big surprise on the job.
What we know:
On Wednesday afternoon, the parents and community at Lakewood Elementary School in Dallas presented their crossing guard, Mr. Earnest, with a new car.
They recently learned that he was taking Ubers to work every day, so they worked to raise enough money to purchase a vehicle.
As you can imagine, Mr. Earnest was emotional as the parents and students celebrated his new ride.
What they're saying:
Video shared by the school district shows Mr. Earnest’s tears of joy following the surprise.
Dallas ISD said the heartfelt moment celebrates the lasting impact he’s made on students and families in the neighborhood.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Indepenedent School District.