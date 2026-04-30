Dallas school crossing guard surprised with new car

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The Brief Lakewood Elementary parents and community surprised beloved crossing guard Mr. Earnest with a new car on Wednesday. The community raised the funds after discovering he was relying on expensive Ubers to get to work every day. Dallas ISD celebrated the gift as a tribute to the lasting impact Mr. Earnest has made on local students and families.



A Dallas Independent School District crossing guard got a big surprise on the job.

What we know:

On Wednesday afternoon, the parents and community at Lakewood Elementary School in Dallas presented their crossing guard, Mr. Earnest, with a new car.

They recently learned that he was taking Ubers to work every day, so they worked to raise enough money to purchase a vehicle.

As you can imagine, Mr. Earnest was emotional as the parents and students celebrated his new ride.

What they're saying:

Video shared by the school district shows Mr. Earnest’s tears of joy following the surprise.

Dallas ISD said the heartfelt moment celebrates the lasting impact he’s made on students and families in the neighborhood.