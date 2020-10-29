Dallas restaurant files temporary restraining order against TABC

article

One of the Dallas restaurants that recently had its liquor license suspended for failing to follow health guidelines has filed a temporary restraining order against the TABC.

Attorneys for XOXO Dining Room argue that the TABC’s emergency suspension order was an overstep and "a charade."

The attorneys assert the suspension stemmed from a single person not wearing a mask and that the restaurant had been found to be in compliance multiple times by the Dallas fire marshal just days before the alleged TABC infraction.

The business is seeking monetary damages stemming from the loss of business.