Dallas resident wins $5 million on Texas Lottery scratch off

A Dallas resident won $5 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased recently at the 7-Eleven store on Hillcrest Avenue in Highland Park.

Luxe (Texas Lottery)

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This is the first of four $5 million prizes for the Luxe ticket game, which offers more than $236.7 million in total prizes, lottery officials said.

The game has an overall 1 in 3.48 chance of winning any prize.