Dallas resident wins $5 million on Texas Lottery scratch off
DALLAS - A Dallas resident won $5 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket.
According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased recently at the 7-Eleven store on Hillcrest Avenue in Highland Park.
Luxe (Texas Lottery)
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
This is the first of four $5 million prizes for the Luxe ticket game, which offers more than $236.7 million in total prizes, lottery officials said.
The game has an overall 1 in 3.48 chance of winning any prize.
