A look at Dallas the last time it hosted a GOP National Convention

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The Brief Dallas will host the Republican Midterm Convention on Sept. 9–10, 2026. The city also hosted the 1984 Republican National Convention, which made Ronald Reagan its presidential nominee. Since 1984, the political landscape in Texas has had major changes.



Dallas will host the first ever Republican Midterm Convention on Sept. 9-10, but it isn't the first time the city has welcomed Republicans from across the United States.

Dallas hosts 1984 Republican National Convention

The backstory:

In 1984, delegates from across the United States convened in Dallas to officially name Ronald Reagan as the Republican nominee for president. Reagan was joined by vice presidential nominee and Texan George H.W. Bush.

The event took place from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 1984, with events at the Dallas Convention Center and Reunion Arena.

8/23/1984 President Reagan and Nancy Reagan after Acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Dallas Texas (Credit: National Archives photo no. 75853571) (National Archives)

Reagan was nominated by a unanimous roll call vote with 2,235 delegates in attendance. Bush received 2042 votes for vice president, while Jack Kemp and Anne Armstrong each received one vote. The convention marked the last time for a vice presidential roll call vote at a Republican Convention in the 20th century.

What they're saying:

"In 75 days, I hope we enjoy a victory that is the size of the heart of Texas. Nancy and I extend our deep thanks to the Lone Star State and the ‘Big D’—the city of Dallas—for all their warmth and hospitality," Reagan said to open his acceptance speech in Dallas. "Tonight, with a full heart and deep gratitude for your trust, I accept your nomination for the Presidency of the United States. I will campaign on behalf of the principles of our party which lift America confidently into the future."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 8/22/1984 President Reagan Nancy Reagan George Bush and Barbara Bus in Dallas waving to the crowd at the Republican National Convention via satellite (Credit: National Archives photo no. 75853565) (National Archives)

It's 1984 in Texas

Local perspective:

The political landscape in Texas was different from what it is today:

In 1984, the state was led by Democratic Gov. Mark White, who served from 1983 to 1987.

The Lone Star State's Senate delegation was split between Democrat Lloyd Bentsen, Jr. and Republican John Tower

Democrats held 17 of Texas' 27 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats had held 21 seats prior to the 1984 elections.

In 1984, Texas had a population of just over 16 million. Today, there are more than 28.3 million Texans.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $1.20 (Around $3.83 when adjusted for inflation).

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median price of a new home was 81,000 ($258,826 when adjusted for inflation) in the U.S., compared to $410,000 today.

2026 Republican Midterm Convention

What's next:

Dallas will host the first ever Republican Midterm Convention on Sept. 9-10.

The Republican Party is calling the convention "a primetime showcase for President Trump’s success, candidates, and causes that have propelled the 2026 midterms to unprecedented focus."

The convention will promote the party's candidates, especially those in key races across the country. In an interview with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, President Donald Trump said the party was looking at five Senate races and 30 House seats to help the party maintain control in Congress.

Each night of the convention will also feature policy presentations. On the first night, segments will focus on tax cuts, healthcare affordability, the border, trade and domestic manufacturing.

Night two will highlight families benefiting from policies like no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. The night will also feature a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Vice President J.D. Vance will keynote the first night of the convention. Trump will keynote the second night, but will appear both nights.

Future conventions in the Lone Star State

Big picture view:

Republicans will again look to Texas to host the 2028 National Convention. The GOP has tapped Houston to host the event. Houston also hosted the 1992 Republican National Convention.