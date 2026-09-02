Trackdown: Suspect robs two delivery drivers during Oak Cliff crime spree

The Brief Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who robbed two different delivery drivers in Oak Cliff at knifepoint within minutes of one another. The suspect first stole a pastry delivery driver's car near a White Rhino Coffee shop in Dallas, before stealing a Frito-Lay delivery truck near a 7-Eleven gas station on Hampton Street. The man was caught on surveillance video during the second robbery, and police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.



Two delivery drivers in Oak Cliff were robbed by the same suspect within minutes of each other, and Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

Oak Cliff crime spree

What we know:

Dallas Police say an unknown suspect robbed two delivery drivers in Oak Cliff in the middle of the night, and the robberies happened within minutes of each other.

The first robbery happened in the 1600 block of Fort Worth Avenue near a White Rhino Coffee shop around 2:30 a.m., where a pastry delivery driver was confronted by a suspect brandishing a butcher knife.

The suspect demanded the driver's car, which he gave to him out of fear for his life.

Around ten minutes after the robbery, the suspect drove the stolen car to the intersection of Hampton Road and Illinois Avenue to a 7-Eleven gas station.

The suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle and proceeded to threaten a Frito-Lay delivery driver with the butcher knife. He's seen on camera threatening the driver, who flees through the back of the truck.

The suspect then takes the second vehicle and drives south on Hampton Road.

Both vehicles have been recovered following the robberies.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect involved in the crime spree.

What you can do:

Dallas Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Det. Andres Sanchez believes the surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven will help identify him.

"It's good enough," Sanchez tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb. "You're going to know who he is.

If you have any information on the robbery suspect, contact Dallas Police Det. Andres Sanchez at (214) 671-4742 or at andres.sanchez@dallaspolice.gov.