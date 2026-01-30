Dallas will be next Texas city to remove rainbow crosswalks after defunding threat

article

Dallas is set to be the next major Texas city to comply with a TxDOT directive to remove decorative road markings or risk losing road funding.

The markings that face removal in Dallas include rainbow crosswalks that represent LGBTQ+ Pride in the Oak Lawn "gayborhood."

The City of Dallas says they have notified the Texas Department of Transportation that all non-compliant pavement markings will be removed within 90 days of Friday, Jan. 30. The move comes after the city was given a final order to submit a plan of compliance by Jan. 31.

In November, the city appealed TxDOT's statewide order to remove all "political" road markings or risk losing state and federal road funding. TxDOT rejected that appeal.

Dallas will remove 30 crosswalks city-wide, their Friday press release said, preventing the city from losing its funding.

"The city appreciates TxDOT’s partnership in sustaining safe multimodal transportation in Dallas," said City Manager Tolbert. "The city will work with affected communities on ways to recognize their neighborhoods."

The standoff began Oct. 8, 2025, when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the removal of "political" road markings. He argued these non-standard designs violate state uniformity standards and could distract drivers.

Dallas is one of the last major holdouts in the state as other cities have already complied to avoid losing project funding. A rainbow crosswalk in Houston's Montrose neighborhood was removed in October, while Austin was given 30 days to remove its rainbow crosswalks on Fourth Street and a "Black Artists Matter" mural. Also, Laredo officials removed a "Defund the Wall" mural in late October to satisfy the state's requirements.

Some of the road markings facing removal are not political in nature. Crosswalks that made Dallas' cut list are simply made of colorful bricks, and do not reflect any agenda. In Lubbock, an iconic four-way set of crosswalks depicting Buddy Holly's glasses was also put on the chopping block.

Abbott's order followed the lead of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who launched the SAFE ROADS (Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies) initiative, which targets high-fatality arterial roads and calls for the removal of distractions.