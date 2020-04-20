Dallas Regional Chamber launches jobs campaign to help unemployed amid coronavirus pandemic

A new campaign featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith is connecting job seekers and North Texas companies looking to hire.

The Dallas Regional Chamber normally promotes the Dallas region to get companies to move to DFW. Now it’s shifting focus to the jobs that are already here.

Andy Ritter had a good job with DFW Airport valet operations until COVID-19 landed in North Texas and changed everything.

“It was an operation of about 400 people and it’s been brought down to about 3,” Ritter said.

Ritter, like so many, caught off guard. Now he’s joining thousands in the job hunt, finding many employers hesitant to hire.

But the Dallas Regional Chamber says there are jobs to be had.

Advertisement

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“While a lot of industries are laying folks off, some industries are hiring. Hospitals are hiring, pharmacies, warehouses,” said Dale Petroskey, CEO Dallas Regional Chamber.

Their website now featuring a search engine to connect displaced workers with local jobs and Smith is lending his voice to the campaign.

“It may not be a permanent situation but this maybe temporary and whatever it is, you have an opportunity. You don’t have to sit back and wait for the job market to open back up,” Smith said.

Job seekers can also find online courses, childcare resources for parents involved in essential work and links to help file for unemployment.

Smith hopes for some it may even be an opportunity to score something better.

“Here’s a gap filler for you to do something and maybe find that you really like what you are doing and it can be something really transformative for you,” Smith said.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases