Dallas recycling plant fire sends thick smoke into the air

The Brief A fire at a Dallas recycling facility sent thick smoke into the air on Sunday. Dallas Fire-Rescue was able to put out the flames. No one was injured in the fire.



Dallas firefighters put out a large fire at a recycling facility that sent thick black smoke into the air on Sunday.

Dallas recycling plant fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the Cham Star Recycling facility on Singleton Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m.

Firefighters saw lots of flames and smoke coming from the area behind the facility.

The flames were put out, but as of 6:30 p.m. there were still several hot spots that firefighters were working to extinguish.

DFR says most of what was burned was pallets holding paper materials.

There were no injuries reported.

DFR's HazMat team was called to the area as a precaution, but no hazardous materials were involved.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.