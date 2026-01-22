Expand / Collapse search
Dallas rapper Zeethewizard killed by a member of his entourage in shootout, affidavit says

Published  January 22, 2026 1:06pm CST
Zecqurie Fields, a.k.a. Zeethewizard

    • Police arrested 24-year-old Damiean Roberson for the New Year’s Day murder of Dallas rap artist Zeethewizard.
    • Investigators believe Roberson, a member of the rapper's own group, shot him from behind during a parking lot shootout.
    • While video shows a fight with another group, officials have not specified a specific motive for the fatal shot.

DALLAS - The man arrested for shooting and killing the Dallas rapper Zeethewizard on New Year’s Day was a member of his entourage, according to police documents.

What we know:

Zecqurie Fields was shot early on New Year’s Day in the parking lot of the Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub. He died at the hospital on Jan. 5.

Dallas police said the 25-year-old rap artist, also known as Zeethewizard, was shot after a fight broke out in the club’s parking lot.

They arrested 24-year-old Damiean Roberson earlier this week and charged him with Fields’ murder.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Fields performed at the nightclub on the night of his death.

Security video reportedly shows him leaving the club with several members of his entourage, which included Roberson.   

The video also shows an altercation in the club’s parking lot between Fields’ entourage and four other males. It escalated to include an exchange of gunfire between members of both groups.

Based on the video, investigators believe Fields was shot in the back of the head by Roberson, who was standing directly behind him at the time.

What they're saying:

Those close to Fields told FOX 4 that he loved giving back to his community even more than his music.

His friend, Terreon Randolph, described him as a "great guy."

"Very genuine. Did whatever he could to help anybody. His heart was always in the right place," Randolph said.

The Source: The information in this story comes from an arrest warrant affidavit for Damiean Roberson, as well as past news coverage.

DallasCrime and Public Safety