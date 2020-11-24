Dallas Public Library more than doubling Wi-Fi hotspots for check out

The Dallas Public Library system is more than doubling its amount of Wi-Fi hot spots available for check out.

This year, 900 were available. But starting December 15, 2,100 will be available.

Each branch will have at least 85 for people to checkout.

The library says there will be 30 percent more in stock in areas where a large amount of homes lack internet access.

