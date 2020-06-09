Dallas public libraries now offering to-go services

article

More than a dozen public libraries in Dallas are now offering to-go service.

Library patrons can request books, DVDs, CDs and mobile hot spots through the library website or by phone.

There will be designated parking spots at 16 Dallas public libraries, and library staff will place the items in the trunk of the car to minimize contact.

Items will go through a four-day quarantine once they are returned.

The service is available Tuesday through Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Library To Go Info: https://dallaslibrary2.org/covid-19/