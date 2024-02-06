Dallas Public Library offering free tax assistance at select branches

Having trouble with your taxes? The Dallas Public Library is here to help.

Several public libraries in Dallas are offering free help for anyone who needs it this tax season.

That assistance will be available at 15 libraries across the city.

READ MORE: When will the IRS send out tax refunds

Some have already made it available, others will begin this week.

The city is partnering with AARP Texas and Community Tax Centers to make it happen.

Some libraries use a first come, first served service, while others require appointments.

Related article

The tax deadline is April 15, 2024.

Dallas Public Library Tax Assistance

For more information on the program and the documents that you need to bring click here.