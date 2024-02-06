Dallas Public Library offering free tax assistance at select branches
DALLAS - Having trouble with your taxes? The Dallas Public Library is here to help.
Several public libraries in Dallas are offering free help for anyone who needs it this tax season.
That assistance will be available at 15 libraries across the city.
Some have already made it available, others will begin this week.
The city is partnering with AARP Texas and Community Tax Centers to make it happen.
Some libraries use a first come, first served service, while others require appointments.
The tax deadline is April 15, 2024.
Dallas Public Library Tax Assistance
- Bachman Lake Branch Library:Beginning February 7 Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dallas West Branch Library: Tuesdays and Thursdays ONLY from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Appointment necessary, visit Foundations Communities site to schedule
- Forest Green Branch Library Beginning February 8 Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointment required
- Fretz Park Branch Library Tuesday/Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday/Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Grauwyler Park Branch LibraryBeginning February 3 Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Hampton-Illinois Branch Library Tuesday/Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday/Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lakewood Branch LibraryBeginning February 6 Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lochwood Branch LibraryBeginning February 7 Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Branch Library February 1 - April 14 Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 pm.
- Pleasant Grove Branch LibraryBeginning February 3 Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Prairie Creek Branch Library Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointment necessary, visit Foundations Communities site to schedule
- Skillman Southwestern Branch LibraryBeginning February 7 Wednesdays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Timberglen Branch LibraryBeginning February 8 Thursdays11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Vickery Park Branch LibraryOnly on February 9 and 24, March 10 and 24, and April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- White Rock Hills Branch LibraryOnly on Wednesday March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on the program and the documents that you need to bring click here.