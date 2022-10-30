2 Dallas police officers taken to the hospital after suspected drunk driver rear ends patrol car

Dallas police said two of its officers were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a suspected drunken driver rear ended the officer's patrol vehicle early Sunday morning.

The driver was taken into custody.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near the Dallas North Tollway.

The officers involved in the crash were responding to a vehicle stall before the driver slammed his S-U-V in the back of the patrol vehicle.

A woman in the passenger seat was released from the scene.



