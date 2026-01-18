Dallas police shoot armed suspect in Cedar Crest area neighborhood

The Brief Dallas police shot and wounded an armed man Sunday morning after he reportedly fired a weapon in a residential neighborhood and refused to drop his guns. The suspect is expected to survive and was transported to a local hospital; no officers or bystanders were injured during the confrontation. The motive for the initial gunfire remains unknown and under investigation as police process the scene and review the officer-involved shooting.



Dallas police shot and wounded an armed man Sunday morning after he reportedly fired a weapon in a residential neighborhood and refused to drop his handguns, officials said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital and expected to survive. No officers were injured in the confrontation.

Dallas officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. about a man shooting a gun in the 1200 block of Presidio Avenue. Upon arrival, multiple officers encountered the suspect in the street armed with at least one firearm, according to a department spokesperson.

"The officers gave the man loud verbal commands for him to drop the weapon," the spokesperson said during a press briefing at the scene. "He did not comply."

Police opened fire, striking the man at least once. After the shooting, officers rendered first aid until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived to take him for medical treatment.

Investigators recovered two pistols at the scene. It remains unclear how many shots the suspect fired before police arrived or if any surrounding homes were struck by gunfire.

The spokesperson declined to specify the exact number of officers who fired their weapons, stating only that "more than one officer" was involved.

Large sections of the neighborhood remained cordoned off Saturday night as investigators processed the large crime scene.

What we don't know:

Police said the motive for the initial gunfire remains under investigation.

What's next:

The shooting will be reviewed by the Dallas Police Department according to standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.