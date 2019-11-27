Dallas police sergeant leads realty company to donate Thanksgiving meals

A Dallas police sergeant is leading his realty company to spread goodness this holiday week. They showered a few families in need with food for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For Leticia Trejo, her children are everything. The Fort Worth single mother of three has her hands full cooking, cleaning and taking her middle child to the hospital for chemotherapy.

Trejo only speaks Spanish, but the emotion on her face is something that needs no translation.

“It’s very hard,” she said. “It’s very hard for me.”

Trejo’s 9-year-old, Diego Cruz, was diagnosed with leukemia a few months ago. His last stint in the hospital lasted a week.

“It's scary,” he said. “I start to cry.”

Cruz's hair is falling out from radiation treatment, so he prefers to keep his head covered.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Trejo’s family got a much-needed break from their "new normal."

Through his real estate company, Dallas Police Sergeant Noel Rendon sponsors a full Thanksgiving meal for families in need. With help from his wife and some of his agents, Rendon delivered the food to Trejo and her kids.

Strangers instantly turned into family. Some of the agents were too emotional to step inside.

“It was an awesome feeling,” Rendon said. “Glad to do it. Glad to pay it forward.”

Rendon and his agents also delivered a Thanksgiving meal to a 72-year-old woman in Mansfield who is raising a 10-year-old boy alone.

The families are nominated by Rendon's agents and other people in the community. It's something they plan to do every year.