Dallas police seize illegal guns and drugs in violent crime crackdown

article

The Brief Dallas Police and ATF raids seized illegal firearms, including machine gun conversion devices, and large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine. The operations in Pleasant Grove and Charles Street led to multiple arrests on felony charges related to drugs and weapons. The crackdown targeted individuals linked to random gunfire and violent crime in Dallas neighborhoods.



Cracking down on violent crime, Dallas Police and the ATF recently executed two major search warrants, seizing several firearms, some illegally modified into machine guns, and large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

The raids were initiated after extensive investigations into random shootings, which netted multiple arrests.

Pleasant Grove random gunfire

What we know:

Dallas Police and the ATF executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Lolita Drive on February 7, 2025.

The warrant stemmed from an extensive investigation into random gunfire in the Pleasant Grove area.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of several illegal drugs and firearms, including more than 955.8 grams of fentanyl, 128.2 grams of cocaine, nine firearms, and three prohibited machine gun conversion devices.

Multiple people were arrested, including 38-year-old Juan David Hernandez and 24-year-old Carlos Garcia.

The investigation determined Hernandez was linked to the guns and drugs, and he is charged with two felony counts of Manufacturing and Delivery of Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Prohibited Weapons.

Garcia had multiple outstanding warrants, including Family Violence Assault and Evading.

April shooting

Dig deeper:

On April 24, 2025, Dallas Police executed a search warrant in the 7300 block of Charles Street, following a shooting in the area.

Officers seized several firearms that were all illegally modified with a prohibited machine gun conversion device.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapons.

Local perspective:

These arrests and seizures are the direct result of the tireless work and hours put forth by the women and men of the Dallas Police Department and ATF.

These arrests were coordinated through a collaboration by the Southeast Investigative Unit, SWAT, ATF, Assaults Unit, Southeast CRT, and Southeast Patrol.