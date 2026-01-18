Dallas police seize 7 pounds of marijuana, cocaine in traffic stop

article

The Brief A traffic stop led to the arrest of 25-year-old Julian Lewis and the seizure of seven pounds of marijuana and more than 85 grams of cocaine. Officers recovered a handgun and over $3,700 in cash after pulling the vehicle over for a defective license plate light and expired registration late Sunday night. Lewis faces multiple felony charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.



A traffic stop by South Central Patrol officers last week led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man and the seizure of more than seven pounds of narcotics and an illegal firearm, police said.

7 Pounds of pot seized in Dallas bust

What we know:

Julian Lewis was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges following the stop in the 4800 block of Haas Drive around 11 p.m.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers pulled Lewis over for a defective license plate light and an expired registration. During the stop, officers reported the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

During a search of Lewis and his vehicle, officers found a handgun concealed in his waistband, along with a significant cache of drugs and cash, including:

3,165 grams (approx. 7 lbs) of marijuana

85.2 grams of cocaine

One handgun

$3,732 in U.S. currency

Julian Lewis, 25 (Dallas County Jail)

Lewis has been charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; possession of marijuana (5 to 50 lbs), a third-degree felony; and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

What they're saying:

"This enforcement action demonstrates the importance of proactive traffic stops and targeted patrols in identifying and removing illegal weapons and narcotics from our community," the department said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.