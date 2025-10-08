Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police seize 162 kilograms of meth, $100k cash in major drug bust

Published  October 8, 2025 3:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • Dallas Police seized 162 kilograms of methamphetamine, roughly $100,000 in cash, and a handgun during a traffic stop.
    • The large seizure followed a community tip and occurred in the 4300 block of Communications Drive in West Oak Cliff.
    • One person was detained, but their identity has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

WEST OAK CLIFF, Texas - Dallas Police followed up on a tip submitted and seized more than 150 kilograms of meth. 

What we know:

Southwest Patrol CRT/Deployment officers located a suspect they believed to be trafficking illegal narcotics in the 4300 block of Communications Drive in West Oak Cliff on October 1, 2025.

The officers' investigation led to a traffic stop, where officers discovered 162 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately $100,000 in currency, and a handgun in the vehicle. 

One person was detained during the investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the detained individual has not been released yet.

What they're saying:

"Getting any amount of drugs off the street is a win and getting more than 160 kilos of meth off the street is a major success," said Deputy Chief Kylee Hawks, the South Patrol Group commander. 

"Knowing this came from a tip means people want to help us make a difference in their community."

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Dallas Police Department.

