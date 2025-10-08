Dallas Police seize 162 kilograms of meth, $100k cash in major drug bust
WEST OAK CLIFF, Texas - Dallas Police followed up on a tip submitted and seized more than 150 kilograms of meth.
What we know:
Southwest Patrol CRT/Deployment officers located a suspect they believed to be trafficking illegal narcotics in the 4300 block of Communications Drive in West Oak Cliff on October 1, 2025.
The officers' investigation led to a traffic stop, where officers discovered 162 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately $100,000 in currency, and a handgun in the vehicle.
One person was detained during the investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the detained individual has not been released yet.
What they're saying:
"Getting any amount of drugs off the street is a win and getting more than 160 kilos of meth off the street is a major success," said Deputy Chief Kylee Hawks, the South Patrol Group commander.
"Knowing this came from a tip means people want to help us make a difference in their community."
What's next:
This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Dallas Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department's social media page.