Dallas Police seize 162 kilograms of meth, $100k cash in major drug bust

The Brief Dallas Police seized 162 kilograms of methamphetamine, roughly $100,000 in cash, and a handgun during a traffic stop. The large seizure followed a community tip and occurred in the 4300 block of Communications Drive in West Oak Cliff. One person was detained, but their identity has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.



What we know:

Southwest Patrol CRT/Deployment officers located a suspect they believed to be trafficking illegal narcotics in the 4300 block of Communications Drive in West Oak Cliff on October 1, 2025.

The officers' investigation led to a traffic stop, where officers discovered 162 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately $100,000 in currency, and a handgun in the vehicle.

One person was detained during the investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the detained individual has not been released yet.

What they're saying:

"Getting any amount of drugs off the street is a win and getting more than 160 kilos of meth off the street is a major success," said Deputy Chief Kylee Hawks, the South Patrol Group commander.

"Knowing this came from a tip means people want to help us make a difference in their community."

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing, according to the Dallas Police Department.