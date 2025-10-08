Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police seize 14 firearms, $8K cash, and large drug stash; 2 gang members arrested

Published  October 8, 2025 3:26pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two documented gang members were arrested in Dallas following an investigation into an August aggravated assault.
    • The September raid recovered a large cache of illegal items, including 14 firearms and significant quantities of drugs like marijuana and Ecstacy.
    • The case is now being submitted to the U.S. Attorney's Office for potential federal prosecution.

DALLAS - On August 4, 2025, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue, where a gang member suspect was arrested for aggravated assault in a coordinated operation. 

Search warrant executed

What we know:

The investigation was led by Dallas police gang detectives who conducted a thorough investigation and identified 30-year-old Derek Betts as a suspect. 

Search warrants were developed for additional locations associated with the investigation. On September 9, 2025, a search warrant was executed in the 4500 block of Metropolitan Avenue with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department SWAT Unit and the Narcotics Unit.  

2 arrested and seized items

Dig deeper:

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several firearms, a large quantity of controlled substance and U.S. cash. 

  • 14 firearms
  • Approximately 12.7 kilograms of marijuana
  • 7 pounds of Ecstacy/MDMA
  • Approximately 90 oz of Promethazine
  • $8,469.00 in U.S. currency
Betts was located and taken into custody for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a second-degree and third-degree felony.

29-year-old Terrell Lockridge was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Terrell Lockridge

The two arrested are documented gang members, according to Dallas police.

What's next:

This case will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas for federal prosecution.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department's social media page.

