Dallas Police seize 14 firearms, $8K cash, and large drug stash; 2 gang members arrested

On August 4, 2025, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue, where a gang member suspect was arrested for aggravated assault in a coordinated operation.

The investigation was led by Dallas police gang detectives who conducted a thorough investigation and identified 30-year-old Derek Betts as a suspect.

Search warrants were developed for additional locations associated with the investigation. On September 9, 2025, a search warrant was executed in the 4500 block of Metropolitan Avenue with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department SWAT Unit and the Narcotics Unit.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several firearms, a large quantity of controlled substance and U.S. cash.

14 firearms

Approximately 12.7 kilograms of marijuana

7 pounds of Ecstacy/MDMA

Approximately 90 oz of Promethazine

$8,469.00 in U.S. currency

Betts was located and taken into custody for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a second-degree and third-degree felony.

29-year-old Terrell Lockridge was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The two arrested are documented gang members, according to Dallas police.

This case will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas for federal prosecution.