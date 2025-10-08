Dallas Police seize 14 firearms, $8K cash, and large drug stash; 2 gang members arrested
DALLAS - On August 4, 2025, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue, where a gang member suspect was arrested for aggravated assault in a coordinated operation.
Search warrant executed
What we know:
The investigation was led by Dallas police gang detectives who conducted a thorough investigation and identified 30-year-old Derek Betts as a suspect.
Search warrants were developed for additional locations associated with the investigation. On September 9, 2025, a search warrant was executed in the 4500 block of Metropolitan Avenue with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department SWAT Unit and the Narcotics Unit.
2 arrested and seized items
Dig deeper:
The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several firearms, a large quantity of controlled substance and U.S. cash.
- 14 firearms
- Approximately 12.7 kilograms of marijuana
- 7 pounds of Ecstacy/MDMA
- Approximately 90 oz of Promethazine
- $8,469.00 in U.S. currency
Betts was located and taken into custody for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a second-degree and third-degree felony.
29-year-old Terrell Lockridge was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Terrell Lockridge
The two arrested are documented gang members, according to Dallas police.
What's next:
This case will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas for federal prosecution.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department's social media page.