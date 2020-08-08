Dallas police searching for suspect after woman shot outside 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Police are searching for a suspect who they said fled after shooting a woman in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Old East Dallas early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m., when officers were called out to the 7-Eleven at 2503 N. Lemmon Avenue.
Responding officers said they found a woman in the store’s parking lot who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Investigators found that there had been a disturbance outside the store between the victim and a man, and the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman.
Police reviewed surveillance video and found the shooter got away in a dark-colored vehicle.
No further details were released.