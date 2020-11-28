Dallas police searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal motorcycle crash

article

Dallas police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they believe slammed into a motorcycle, killing the 40-year-old man who was on it.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday, at Shady Trail and Lombardy Lane, that's near I-35 and Walnut Hill Lane in Northwest Dallas.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found lying near the curb after the crash, and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they found the vehicle that may have been involved in the crash at a nearby RaceTrac gas station, but the driver was gone.