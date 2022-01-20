Dallas police searching for critical missing 11-year-old

article

Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a critical missing 11-year-old.

Traveon Michael Allen Griffin was last seen at midnight Wednesday, in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive.

Police upgraded the case to critical because of the clothing he had on and the cold temperatures.

He was last seen wearing white socks, black shorts, and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at (214) 671-4268.

