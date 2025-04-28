Dallas Police search for missing 83-year-old man

article

The Brief The Dallas Police Department needs help finding 83-year-old Hector Juan Morales. Morales was last seen on April 27, 2025, around 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of Bertrand Avenue in South Dallas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.



The Dallas Police Department needs help finding 83-year-old Hector Juan Morales.

Missing Man in Dallas

What we know:

Morales was last seen on April 27, 2025, around 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of Bertrand Avenue in South Dallas.

Police say he is 5′5″ tall, and weighs 90 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue New York baseball hat, a black Polo shirt, gray sweatpants with a black stripe, and gold/tan dress shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 059487-2025.