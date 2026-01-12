Dallas police search for hit-and-run driver who left 26-year-old in critical condition

The Brief Johnathan Rodriguez, 26, is in critical condition with severe head trauma after being struck by a vehicle while celebrating his birthday. Police are searching for a dark-colored SUV with a damaged back left taillight that fled the scene near W. Davis St. and N. Westmoreland Dr. The driver remains at large and the victim's family is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.



A 26-year-old victim remains in critical condition on Monday night, as his family tells FOX 4 the hit-and-run collision on Sunday morning caused severe head trauma, leaving little to no brain function.

What we know:

John Rodriguez is by his son's bedside at Methodist Hospital, pleading for him to pull through. At the same time, he is also pleading to the public.

John Rodriguez

26-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez was dropped off by friends outside his Dallas neighborhood early Sunday morning after celebrating his birthday.

Johnathan Rodriguez

Just before 3 a.m. near W Davis St and N Westmoreland Dr, surveillance video shows the son in the median area. As he turns to the right, and that's when a dark-colored SUV hits him and keeps going.

"I'm just shaken and shocked. My son is fighting for his life," said John. "Just help us please, help us."

"Just, please, if we could get the viewers to help and help bring this person to justice," said the victim’s uncle, Frank Carrizales.

This is what the video captured just before the moment of impact.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dig deeper:

The family is walking up and down Davis St trying to find video to send over to police. Dallas police confirm to FOX 4 that this is a hit-and-run investigation. By the time officers arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.

A freeze-frame of the dark-colored SUV reveals that the back left taillight is damaged.

A vow was given from the father, who is leaning on the overwhelming love pouring in.

"We are going to find him. We are going to find him. I guarantee," said John.

"He has a lot of support, and they are praying for him," said Carrizales.

What's next:

The family is offering a reward to anyone who provides Dallas police with information.

There were some drivers who chose to pull over to help and provided a vehicle description to police.

Dallas investigators are using that information to try and find this driver.