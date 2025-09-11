Dallas Police rescue 17-year-old from prostitution, man arrested

article

A Dallas Police Department task force rescued a 17-year-old girl who was being forced into prostitution and arrested a 32-year-old man, authorities said.

Teen rescued from prostitution

What we know:

The arrest of Deon Harris came after officers from the Northwest Patrol Division’s Prostitution Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 20 in the 11100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.

Officers found a driver and a sole female passenger, who made comments indicating she was involved in prostitution.

The female victim was interviewed by detectives from the High Risk Victims Squad. Their investigation determined that Harris had forced the victim to engage in prostitution activity.

Harris was arrested and charged with Compelling Prostitution of a Minor under 18, which is a first-degree felony.

What they're saying:

Deputy Chief Stephen Williams, commander of the West Patrol Group, commended the officers for their efforts.

"I commend these officers and detectives for their swift response and compassion shown to this victim," Williams said. "Their diligent efforts led to the rescue of a vulnerable person and the arrest of the suspect. This case is one of many that highlights our continued commitment to pursuing justice and protecting victims of exploitation."