Dallas Police announce over 60 arrests in operation targeting violent robbery fugitives

The Brief The Dallas Police Department announced on Wednesday that 61 people were arrested as a part of a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals. Operation Clean Sweep was launched in February and focused on suspects wanted for aggravated robberies, and those who were likely to be repeat offenders. Officials cleared 123 total warrants as part of the operation.



Dallas Police announced the arrests of dozens of wanted fugitives on Wednesday as an update on an operation targeting violent robbery suspects.

Mugshots of fugitives arrested in Operation Clean Sweep

Operation Clean Sweep

What we know:

Dallas Police and the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force gave an update on Operation Clean Sweep, announcing 61 arrests and the clearing of 123 cases or warrants.

The joint operation was launched on Feb. 4 and concluded on March 12. It focused on fugitives wanted for violent robberies, all who were wanted for multiple offenses. Suspects who were likely to re-offend were high priority targets of the operation.

Officers from Mesquite Police Department, the Garland Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office assisted in the operation.

Among those arrested were Jayden DeJesus and Treyvon Quinones, who were wanted for capital murder in Florida and arrested on Feb. 11 in Kaufman County. They have been transported back to Florida to face prosecution.

The full list of suspects arrested in Operation Clean Sweep can be found here.

What they're saying:

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, Sean Malecha, the Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas, and Dallas Police Seargent Sheldon Smith spoke at a press conference today about Operation Clean Sweep.

From L to R: Daniel Comeaux, Sean Malecha and Sheldon Smith

"We are the most proactive police department in the United States. We're going to continue to show that by going out, not just sitting back answering calls, but going out and getting bad people off the street that have these warrants," Comeaux said.

Malecha said the arrests account for 4% of the U.S. Marshal's national workload on robbery cases, and 70% of those arrested were cases that originated in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"We have been making a significant difference, and we're not going to stop providing unparalleled service to the residents of the city of Dallas," Malecha said.

"We are relentless in our search to apprehend the most violent criminals in the city of Dallas," Smith said. "We will not stop until we put them in jail, but with putting them in jail, we do it with dignity and respect."

Past FOX 4 coverage of Operation Clean Sweep arrests

Marsavion McCollister

Related article

FOX 4 had previously covered the arrest of Marsavion McCollister, revealed today as a part of Operation Clean Sweep.

Authorities said McCollister arranged to meet four people in January at an apartment complex to take photos when he pulled out a gun and took the victims’ belongings.

On Feb. 19, Dallas Police arrested McCollister and charged him with aggravated robbery, calling him a "documented gang member."