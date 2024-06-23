Dallas police officer shoots 2 dogs that attempted to attack, DPD says

article

A Dallas police officer shot and killed two dogs the department says were trying to attack on Saturday morning.

DPD responded to an animal attack on Bexar Street in South Dallas around 4:45 a.m.

Police say a victim had been bitten by two dogs.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not supposed to be life-threatening.

When officers went to talk to the dogs' owner, police say the dogs tried to attack the officer.

The officer shot and killed both of the animals.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Dallas police say the incident is under investigation.