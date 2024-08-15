Dallas police officer placed on leave after allegedly firing service weapon by mistake

article

A Dallas police officer is on administrative leave after he allegedly fired his service weapon accidentally while off-duty.

Officer Jalen Thomas turned himself in to police on a warrant for misdemeanor deadly conduct.

Police were called to Thomas' Arlington apartment complex on July 2 for a gunshot. A neighbor told police they heard the shot and found a bullet hole in their bathroom wall.

Thomas told Arlington police that he was preparing his gear for work the next day and had removed the magazine from his pistol. He pulled the gun's trigger and unexpectedly fired a chambered round, according to APD.

Thomas turned himself in to Arlington police on July 25 after being served with a deadly conduct warrant.

Thomas, 28, has been with the department since March 2022.

He has been placed on administrative leave until an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.

