Dallas police officer charged with felony theft

A Dallas police officer was arrested on a warrant for felony theft on Saturday, according to the department.

Sergeant Thomas Fry, who worked in Detention Services, was arrested by the Royse City Police Department on Saturday.

The arrest comes after the Dallas Police Department Public Integrity Unit launched an investigation into allegations of criminal misconduct against Fry in October 2022.

Fry previously turned himself in to Mesquite Police in April after investigators found that he allegedly stole three duty firearms from the Southeast Patrol Division between August 2021 and July 2022. Fry was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division at the time.

Fry was charged with three counts of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony, in connection to that incident.

The sergeant will remain on administrative leave until an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.