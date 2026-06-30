Dallas Police officer arrested for soliciting prostitution

The Brief Dallas Police Senior Corporal Zachary Helm was arrested on June 29 for solicitation of prostitution. Helm has been a member of Dallas Police since 2006. He has been placed on leave as the Dallas Police Department investigates. Helm bonded out of the Dallas County Jail on Monday night.



A longtime Dallas Police officer was arrested this week on a prostitution solicitation charge.

Dallas Police officer arrested

Zachary Helm

What we know:

On June 29, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Zachary Helm was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Helm has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2006, and is assigned to the Special Investigation Division.

He has been placed on administrative leave as the department conducts an internal investigation.

Dallas County Jail records show Helm bonded out of jail on Monday night.